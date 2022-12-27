Former DIO Guitarist CRAIG GOLDY - "I've Had A Bit Of A Set Back Health-Wise"
December 27, 2022, an hour ago
Former Dio guitarist, Craig Goldy, took to social media last night (Monday, December 26) to share the following news...
"Hey everyone!! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!
I've had a bit of a set back health-wise... nothing life threatening but no known cause and no known cure for just 1 of 4 things going on!
Everything happens for a reason and even bad things come with a benefit! The reason and benefit is much more clear than what's going on (a story for another time) that has baffled 6 doctors and specialists... they don't know what it is either. But through a biopsy the one became known because what my symptoms were did not match anything in their data base. I have a new doctor and am optimistic that this is the beginning of the end for all four!"