Former DOKKEN Bassist JEFF PILSON Looks Back On Under Lock And Key - "I Always Thought It Was A Mistake To Put Out 'The Hunter' First"

Former Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, who is now with Foreigner, recently guested on the Rockin’ Interviews Podcast. During the chat he looked back on his days with Dokken.

Pilson: "I always thought it was a mistake on our Under Lock And Key record (1985)to put out 'The Hunter' first. The reason we put out 'The Hunter' first is our management at the time: they fell in love with that song before there were even vocals on it. I always thought that we should have put out 'It's Not Love' first because, especially - this is late ’85, early ’86 - it would’ve given us a big anthem. I think it would've kicked off the album in a much stronger way. Put that song out, then 'In My Dreams', I think we would’ve been rocking."

