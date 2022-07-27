Former DOKKEN Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH And XYZ Vocalist TERRY ILOUS Team Up With ALL OR NOTHING For New Song "Dead Or Alive"; Official Video Streaming

XYZ / former Great White vocalist Terry Ilous and former Dokken guitarist George Lynch have joined forces with the band All Or Nothing and recorded a new song, "Dead Or Alive". Check out the official video below.

Ilous: "Watch the video for the making of the new song 'Dead Or Alive' featuring George Lynch with the band All Or Nothing! Go to my site now to watch the video, and click the button below to purchase the song. Help support the band and the music by purchasing the song with the 'Name your price' option, starting as low as $1.50 US. All funds go directly to paying the band, studio, engineers, and production team No matter what you choose, we thank you all for your support of new music, and for keeping the music scene alive. Thank you."

Stay tuned for more from Ilous and Lynch.