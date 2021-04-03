Former DOKKEN Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH Reveals Possible New Name For LYNCH MOB

Speaking with Anne Erickson at Audio Ink Radio back in August 2020 about the new Lynch Mob 30th Anniversary album, Wicked Sensation Reimagined, guitar legend George Lynch revealed he would no longer be recording or touring under the Lynch Mob name.

George: "The (band) name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to just let it go and wrap it up with and nice neat bow with this record and move on. I'm not gonna tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name. I'll probably still play with some of the same people; we'll just call it something else."

Guesting on Aftershocks TV, Lynch revealed a possible new name for the band:

"I'll always have my touring entity. It won't be Lynch Mob. I'm thinking of calling it George Lynch And The New West. The New West is a name I've had kicking around since the '80s, and I told some of my friends about it. I've kind of searching for a new name for a touring entity, and one friend brought that up. And I'm like, 'You know what...yeah, I do like that.' So I think that might be what I'll use; that's what I've been putting out there with my agent. And that way, it'll give me the freedom to play a wider variety of stuff. It's not just gonna be Lynch Mob-centric. I'll probably play some of that, and Dokken, but also all kinds of other stuff. I can play anything. I can change it up every night."





In the new video below from ESP Guitars, Lynch performs on the ESP USA Eclipse.

"Crafted at our ESP USA facility in Southern California, the USA Eclipse is the classic single-cutaway shape that’s been at the heart of many of music’s greatest moments. The USA Eclipse offers a full thickness (60mm / 2 3/8”), a strategically chambered mahogany body for weight relief, with optional flamed maple and quilted maple tops and a wide variety of gloss and satin translucent finishes to allow the figured wood grain to be highlighted (and plain maple caps for solid color finishes). These guitars offer smooth set-thru construction at classic 24.75” scale, with a three-piece thin U-shaped three-piece mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard with 22 extra-jumbo Jescar stainless steel frets and mother-of-pearl split-flag inlays.

"We chose the very best components available for the USA Eclipse, including Sperzel Trim-Lok tuners, TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, Dunlop strap locks, and a bone nut. Pickups for the USA Eclipse include a variety of world-class Seymour Duncan (passive) and EMG (active) models, with a push-pull coil split control on the tone knob for passive pickup models. The USA Eclipse includes a high-quality ESP USA form-fitting hard shell case."

More info and specs on ESP USA models here.

Shown as part of the "ESP presents 2021" video event, George Lynch demos the ESP Kamikaze-1, one of the earliest Signature Series guitars created by ESP.

Watch the video below, and get more info on the George Lynch Signature Series, here.