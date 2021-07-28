Former DRAGONFORCE / BAL-SAGOTH Drummer DAVE MACKINTOSH, Guitarist / Producer FRASER EDWARDS Team Up For New Project

UK-based guitariust / producer Fraser Edwards has checked in with the following update:

"Legendary drummer Dave Mackintosh (DragonForce, Bal-Sagoth) and myself have decided to team up and work on a new project! We have no idea what it is yet but we know we want to create something new, exciting and most importantly - super catchy! We hope you'll join us on our journey from the ground up as we aim to create an awesome album and have loads of fun in the process!"

Dave Mackintosh was with DragonForce from 2003 – 2014, recording six albums with the band: Valley of the Damned (2003), Sonic Firestorm (2004), Inhuman Rampage (2005), Ultra Beatdown (2008), The Power Within (2012), and Maximum Overload (2014).

Fraser Edwards released The Architect album on June 5th, 2020. The official video for the first single, "Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce", can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

"The Architect"

"Stop Saying We Sound Like Dragonforce"

"Warzone"

"The Death Zone"

"Ruination"

"Dio Volendo Lo Faro"

"Among The Stars"

"This World Can Be Ours"

"Sorrow Of The Lonliest Dragon"

"Crouching Comrades, Hidden Dragonforce"

"On My Own" (Bonus Track)

"Your Song" (Bonus Track)

The album features several guests, including Andrew Scott (King King, Paul Gilbert) on drums, Ricki Carnie (Ascension, Sharky Sharky) on vocals, Graeme McDonald (Rise with Honour) on vocals, Sergey Boykov (Vital Science) on keyboards and Dick Gilchrist (Ascension, Barque of Dante) on drums.

Fraser Edwards achieved international acclaim as one of the lead guitarists of British Power Metal band Ascension as well as being the guitarist and co-creator behind the children's rock band Sharky Sharky. In 2012 Fraser completed an honours degree in Popular Music at Edinburgh Napier Univeristy with guitar as principal study. As well as being extremely busy with his bands and as a music producer, Fraser has also played guitar for chart-toppers such as Janet Devlin and SHY & DRS amongst many others. Fraser has experience touring internationally, performing on TV and radio and working in recording studios all over the world with Grammy nominated and world renowned producers such as Andy La Roque (King Diamond, Falconer, Evergrey), Tim Debney (Lily Allen, Biffy Clyro, Iron Maiden) and Tony Lindgren (Dragonforce, Marty Friedman, Angra).