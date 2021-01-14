Former DRAGONFORCE Bassist FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ On Working With KREATOR - "I'm Still The New Guy, But It's Not How It Feels; We Are Definitely Like A Family"

In the latest episode of Thunder Underground, Kreator / ex-Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq talks about joining the band in 2019, the Amahiru debut album with Saki (Mary's Blood), Coen Janssen (Epica), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe), mixing in elements of hard rock, working on the new Kreator album, and more.

On working with Kreator on new material

Leclercq: "I kind of warned them before; I said when it comes to writing music or throwing in ideas, I get very enthusiastic and I tend to go 'Yeah, this is how it works.' Not that I like to be a dictator, but it's just that I feel very, very confident when it comes to music, and I was afraid that maybe it would be annoying for them. Or they would tell me just like, 'You, calm down, new guy. Shut up.' But actually, they're asking me, 'So what do you think?' They definitely opened the door. I'm still the new guy, but it's definitely not how it feels. We are definitely like a family, and they don't make me feel like I'm the new person."

Kreator singer Mille Petrozza recently took to social media with the following 2020 wrap-up:

"Maybe one of the most productive years for me. I have 15 songs and counting for the next @kreatorofficial! We released our live album London Apocalypticon, plus the new single '666- World Divided' earlier this year.

"Apart from this, my personal highlight was connecting with old and new friends on a deeper level. Something touring doesn’t allow me to do sometimes, since I am always somewhere. I got to read tons of cool books, discovered amazing new music and watched some great movies. Most importantly, I stayed healthy, and I hope you did too!

"See you in 21! The new year will be spectacular! I can feel it."