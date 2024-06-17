Former DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI, KORN Drummer RAY LUZIER Share Drum Workouts, Road Stories And Stick Tricks In New Video

In the Sweetwater clip below, drum legends Mike Mangini (ex-Dream Theater) and Ray Luzier (Korn) trade tour stories, drum warm-ups, and studio-to-stage laughs from years in the music industry.

"Drumming icons Mike Mangini and Ray Luzier joined Sweetwater’s inaugural DrumFest to hang out with some snares and share tales of their drumming exploits, with a bit of warming up in the mix. From classic performances and solo work to studio life and navigating the modern music landscape, Mangini and Luzier are on the beat!"

Mangini and Luzier discuss snare drum workouts, drum grip techniques, best drummer faces, technical songwriting and performances, horror stories from tours past, Van Halen tribute stories, and more.

Mike Mangini, world-renowned as the former drummer of Dream Theater and Extreme, and a distinguished Berklee College Of Music professor, unveils his highly anticipated solo project on a new episode of The Mistress Carrie Podcast. He talks about his split from Dream Theater, recording his solo album, theories behind his playing, songwriting, and more.

On his departure from Dream Theater

Mangini: "I don't think about the future too much. There are things that are out of my control and things that can change for the worse, or better. This is happening (the split with Dream Theater) and everybody's in the place they need to be. The situation made sense to me when I heard it in that... 'Original band member going back to a band.' I get that, and that is literally it. That's everything. A decision was made that I understood."