Former EXODUS Frontman ROB DUKES Talks New GENERATION KILL Album On Talking Metal Podcast; Teaser For "Never Relent" Featuring GARY HOLT Streaming

On the latest episode of Talking Metal, host Mark Strigl speaks with former Exodus and current Generation Kill vocalist Rob Dukes. Topics include the new upcoming Generation Kill album, MK Ultra, the band's new song "Never Relent" featuring Gary Holt, producer / engineer Zeus, John Joseph, Tom Hunting, Exodus, Dan Lorenzo, his new job, Star Wars, stand-up comedy, and more.

Check out a trailer fr "Never Relent" featuring guitarist Gary Holt below.

The clip below is the director's cut of a Grey Haven Media pay-per-view stream from December 2020 featuring former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes and current Exodus singer Steve "Zetro" Souza on Zetro's Toxic Vault. Souza has uploaded the entire 2.5 hour conversation to his program's official YouTube channel.

Dukes opens up in this career-spanning interview including looking back on his early days, as well as joining Exodus in 2005 - replacing Souza - and being fired in 2014. Souza returned to the band following Dukes' exit.

Dukes on being fired from the band: "I was angry for about a year. Maybe even longer. I was 47 years old. I got married five days before, and you fucking fire me. If I was by myself, if I was just me, I would have been okay with it. I was responsible for another human being. I just moved my entire life from my comfortable New York upbringing to a place where I know one person (Arizona), and I don't even know him that well. I remember telling my wife, 'We're gonna be okay. It's fine. We're fine. I'll sell my car and that'll get us a year rent, and we'll be okay. I'll figure it out, we'll be okay...' but in my head I was fucking terrified. I felt like (Exodus) took something from me that I earned, that I deserved, but I was looking at it wrong. I didn't deserve anything, I didn't earn anything. I was grateful to be there and I tried to do the right thing. I remember writing a statement and putting it out there. I was grateful for going to over a hundred countries in my lifetime, playing in front of the millions of people that I got to play over 10 years. I was grateful for every opportunity that was given to me; I was honestly grateful. But also, I was angry, and I had every right to be angry, but I wasn't able to see it for what it was until a year later. It took me a year."

Dukes rejoined Exodus on stage for a few songs at the second of two headline shows in San Francisco, California on July 8th, 2017. The first night (July 7th) was Souza’s first headlining show with Exodus back in the Bay since his return to the fold. The second night featured Dukes and guitarist Rick Hunolt making guest appearances. Fan-filmed video from the night is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Last Act of Defiance"

"Exodus"

"Piranha"

"Blacklist"

"Pleasures of the Flesh"

"Bonded by Blood"

"Cajun Hell" (with Rick Hunolt on guitar)

"War Is My Shepherd" (with Rick Hunolt and Kragen Lum)

"Metal Command" (with Rick Hunolt)

"Only Death Decides" (with Rick Hunolt)

"Body Harvest" (with Kragen Lum)

"The Ballad of Leonard and Charles" (with Rob Dukes)

"Children of a Worthless God" (with Rob Dukes)

"Iconoclasm" (with Rob Dukes

"Deliver Us to Evil" (with Rob Dukes)

"Deathamphetamine" (with Paul Bostaph and Rob Dukes)

"Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (with Paul Bostaph and Rob Dukes)

"The Toxic Waltz" (with everyone joining in)

"Strike of the Beast" (with everyone joining in)