Former FEAR FACTORY Vocalist BURTON C. BELL Releases "Technical Exorcism" Single And Music Video
August 9, 2024, 56 minutes ago
Former Fear Factory vocalist, Burton C. Bell, has released his new single, "Technical Exorcism". Stream the song here, and watch the official music video below.
Credits:
Music Produced, Written and Arranged by Burton C. Bell
Additional Arrangement: Henrik Linde
Vocal Resonation: Burton C. Bell
Reverberating Guitars: Henrik Linde
Resounding Bass Guitar: Henrik Linde
Seminal Pulsing Drums: “Big” Paul Ferguson
Kinetic Storm Guitars: Norman Westberg
Ancillary Reflection Guitar: Stewart Cararas
Subliminal Keys: Burton C Bell
Lyrics: Burton C. Bell
Mixed by: Stewart Cararas
Mastered by Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering
Live Band:
Vocals: Burton C. Bell
Stage Left Guitarist: Henrik Linde
Bassist: Tony Baumeister
Drummer: Ryan “Junior” Kittlitz
Stage Right Guitarist: Stewart Cararas
FOH Sound Engineer: David Gibney
Video Production Credits:
Executive Producer: Burton C. Bell
Produced by Don Pancho Films @donpanchofilms
Directed/edited by Jessie Sanchez @jessiesanchezbass
Cameras by Michael Cerda @mpcvisuals and Jessie Sanchez
The voice that defined futuristic anxiety, existential desperation, and steadfast resistance returns. Extreme music pioneer, multimedia talent, and iconoclastic provocateur, Burton C. Bell, resurrects his legacy and forward-thinking destiny, remade in a career-spanning incarnation as a singular solo artist.
His work continually explores themes of dystopian angst, identity, technology gone wrong, and resilience. "Anti-Droid", Burton C. Bell's debut solo single, recently arrived with a potent message. "I severed the machine that no longer served me," he screams in the moody, synth-heavy, sci-fi metal missive. It's a defiant statement delivered with a confident bombast. Burton C. Bell is back on the offensive.
Watch the music video below, and stream the track here.