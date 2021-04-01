Former FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Bassist JASON WARD Recovering From Thyroid Surgery

Jason Ward, who played bass for Flotsam And Jetsam from 1991 to 2013, appearing on eight albums, posted the following video on social media yesterday, March 31st, telling fans that he is recovering from Thyroid surgery.

The Thyroid is an endocrine gland located at the front of the neck, below the Adam's apple.

BraveWords sends positive thoughts and best wishes to Jason for a quick and complete recovery.