Former GREAT WHITE Singer JACK RUSSELL Looks Back On Deadly Station Nightclub Fire - "It Was Just A Horrible Thing, I Cry About It Daily"; Video

On the night of February 20, 2003, more than 400 music fans packed into the small Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Just seconds after 80s sensation Great White took the stage, pyrotechnics ignited a fire that raced up the walls and across the ceiling of the packed venue. In less than 90 seconds, most of those who hadn’t already made their escape would be trapped inside. They would be burned alive, identified days later only by dental records or tattoos. The Station fire was a perfect storm of human error that became one of the worst nightclub tragedies in US history. It remains America’s deadliest rock concert.

REELZ' original documentary, America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List, premiere in February 2022, presenting the deeply personal stories of lives forever altered by the tragic Station nightclub fire that left 100 people dead, more than 200 injured, and devastated the tight-knit community of West Warwick.

In a new interview with The Logan Show, former Great White singer, Jack Russell, discusses a number of topics, including "The Guest List" documentary.

Asked if looking back on the documentary, if he's glad that he took part in it, and if it was important in helping him find some inner-peace, Jack reveals: "Yeah, the whole thing initially, it started out with... it was gonna be a story about myself and the fire and whatnot, and it kind of morphed into this other thing, you know, where it became more about everything than just about my own personal trials and tribulations to it, and the people. So, yeah, I'm glad I did it, I'm really glad I did it, you know. It got a chance for people to hear my viewpoint and how it was for me, up to a point. Nothing's ever gonna fix that, nothing's ever gonna make it any better, nothing's ever gonna take the sting out of it or dry the tears, you know, it's not gonna bring anybody back. It was nice to be able to get some of the facts out there that weren't out there.

"Everybody has their own take on it, and their own beliefs of what happened, whose fault it was, if it was anybody's fault, if it was just an accident, it's all up for grabs, you're gonna believe what you wanna believe, And, for me, I was there, I know what happened. And I'm not gonna put the blame on anybody, it was just a horrible, horrible tragedy, and I wish I could go back and cancel that show. I don't know. I don't really have anything more to say about that, I've said it all. It was a horrible, horrible tragedy and I'll never be over it."

Jack adds: "It was a horrible tragedy. I wish I could go back in time and make some different decisions, you know. I don't know, man. I don't really have much to say on that. It was just a horrible thing, I cry about it daily. I lost a lot of friends, people that I had no idea were even gonna be there. People flew in from L.A. just to surprise me, and they ended up passing away. And I had no idea they were even there until I saw their faces on TV the day afterwards."

Russell / Guns marks the beginning of a fresh artistic partnership between two legendary figures of Los Angeles hard rock: Jack Russell and Tracii Guns, accompanied by Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon and Alexandro del Vecchio. The pair recently released the new studio album, Medusa, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Medusa is an album that showcases inspired artistic integrity and commitment to rock'n'roll from two extraordinary rock stars of the 80s and 90s. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Next In Line"

"Tell Me Why"

"Coming Down"

"Where I Belong"

"For You"

"Give Me The Night"

"Living A Lie"

"In And Out Of Love"

"Medusa"

"Back Into Your Arms Again"

"I Want You"

"In And Out Of Love":

"Tell Me Why" lyric video:

"Tell Me Why" lyric video (Version #2):

"Next In Line" video: