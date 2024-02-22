Former GREAT WHITE Singer JACK RUSSELL On Longevity - "Even If I'm Not As Good As I Was When I Was 25, Who Cares?"

In a new video interview with music journalist Joel Gausten, singer Jack Russell (Jack Russell’s Great White) talks about a variety of topics, including his new album with L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns (Medusa) under the moniker Russell/Guns, the current lineup of Jack Russell’s Great White, and the band’s current activities.

When asked what the key to his longevity in the music industry has been, Russell replied: “I still love making music; I still love to perform. Even when I’m not having a great night, I still love doing it. It gets into my soul, and I just want to express myself through music. I’ve found no other outlet that is as good at doing that for me as music. It's something I still love to do with all my heart. I’m so blessed and fortunate—and any other words that mean the same thing—that I do this and I always have done, and I still can do it. Even if I’m not as good as I was when I was 25, who cares? You’re bound to get older someday. I’m 63 now. I’m pretty good for being 63. I’m happy with it, bless God."

Check out the interview below.

Russell / Guns marks the beginning of a fresh artistic partnership between two legendary figures of Los Angeles hard rock: Jack Russell and Tracii Guns, accompanied by Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon and Alexandro del Vecchio. The pair recently released the new studio album, Medusa, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Medusa is an album that showcases inspired artistic integrity and commitment to rock'n'roll from two extraordinary rock stars of the 80s and 90s. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Next In Line"

"Tell Me Why"

"Coming Down"

"Where I Belong"

"For You"

"Give Me The Night"

"Living A Lie"

"In And Out Of Love"

"Medusa"

"Back Into Your Arms Again"

"I Want You"

"In And Out Of Love":

"Tell Me Why" lyric video:

"Tell Me Why" lyric video (Version #2):

"Next In Line" video: