Former GREAT WHITE Singer MITCH MALLOY Performs "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" Live; Video
June 20, 2024, 38 minutes ago
Rocker Mitch Malloy (ex-Great White) has shared footage from a recent concert, featuring his performance of "Once Bitten, Twice Shy", the 1975 song written and recorded by Ian Hunter, then covered by Great White in 1989.
Says Mitch: "My new band playing my old band's hit. I like my new band." :)
After several years as the frontman for the Great White, Mitch returned to the studio writing and recording his new album, The Last Song. Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"I’m Living In Paradise"
"One Of A Kind"
"Using This Song"
"My Pleasure"
"Building A Bridge"
"I’ll Find A Way"
"Sometimes Love"
"You’re The Brightest Star"
"I See You"
"The Last Song"