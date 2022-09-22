Former GREAT WHITE Singers JACK RUSSELL And TERRY ILOUS Join Forces For "An Acoustical Storytelling Show" To Benefit Warrior Built Foundation

September 22, 2022, 48 minutes ago

news hard rock jack russell terry ilous great white

Former GREAT WHITE Singers JACK RUSSELL And TERRY ILOUS Join Forces For "An Acoustical Storytelling Show" To Benefit Warrior Built Foundation

Join former Great White singers, Jack Russell and Terry Ilous , on October 29 at Rockefellas in Corona, CA. Hear them share stories from their long rock n' roll careers. The inspiration behind the hits. This will be a night to remember.

All proceeds will benefit The Warrior Built Foundation. Tickets are $16.95 advanced through Eventbrite, and $25.00, day of show. This is a general admission show, with limited table seating. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Get your tickets here.



Featured Audio

BEHEMOTH – “Thy Becoming Eternal” (Nuclear Blast)

BEHEMOTH – “Thy Becoming Eternal” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews