Former GREAT WHITE Vocalist TERRY ILOUS And THE VAGABONDS Perform Latin Acoustic Version Of "Heaven And Hell" In Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO

The clip below featuring XYZ / former Great White frontman Tery Ilous and The Vagabonds was shot on July 10th as part of the global virtual concert produced by Rolling Live Studios, which was put together in support of the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. They peformed a Latin-flavoured acoustic version of the Black Sabbath classic "Heaven And Hell".

The band features Terry Ilous (vocals), Luis Villegas (guitars), Andres Vadim (guitars), Sean McNabb (bass) and Fernando Diez (cajón).

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund’s mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

For more information go to diocancerfund.org).