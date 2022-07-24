Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Makes An East Coast Invasion

Drummer Steven Adler was a founding member of Guns N’ Roses, who erupted out of the 1980’s Sunset Strip music scene to become one of the most popular and influential bands of all time. Adler’s distinctive rock n’ roll percussion talents are on display in such GN'R hits as "Welcome To The Jungle", "Sweet Child O’ Mine", "Paradise City", "My Michelle", "Civil War", "Mr. Brownstone", and "Rocket Queen".

Now, Steven Adler and his solo band will be bringing the legendary sound of the Sunset Strip in their East Coast Invasion playing dates in New Jersey (July 28), Philadelphia (July 29), and New York (July 30).

Adler was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with Guns N’ Roses. Now he and his band are thrilling audiences around the country and internationally with their sets dedicated to celebrating the animalistic drive and musical brilliance of the early days of Guns N’ Roses.

“I’m playing the drums every day. It’s incredible. I’m in love with music,” says Adler. “We are giving fans an experience like they haven’t seen since Guns N’ Roses played the Sunset Strip.”

On July 28, Steven Adler will be playing the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. For tickets visit DebonairMusicHall.com.

On July 29, Adler brings his band to 2300 Arena in Philadelphia as the headliner of Masquerade: A True Rock n’ Roll Experience. For tickets visit 2300Arena.com.

On July 30, Adler will be sharing the bill with Stone Temple Pilots and King’s X at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre in Peekskill, NY. For tickets visit: ParamountHudsonValley.com.

“It’s a huge honor to be playing with Stone Temple Pilots and King’s X at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre. Like the guys in my band, these are world class musicians dedicated to giving 150% and bringing a true, high-octane rock n’ roll show to the fans,” summarizes Adler.

Adler is equally enthusiastic about the July concert dates at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and New Jersey’s Debonair Music Hall. The Debonair Music Hall show features openers Hello Halo and Mainline. The 2300 Arena Masquerade show will also include Beasto Blanco, Dirty Looks, Pretty Boy Floyd, Tokyo Motor Fist, Spread Eagle, Kickin Valentina, The Lonely Ones, September Mourning, and Silvertung.

“Whenever we’ve played the East Coast, we’ve always had a blast,” notes Adler. “The fans in New York, New Jersey, and Philly really appreciate the iconic music of GN'R. They know we’re there to give them an experience they will never forget.”

Joining Adler in his band to recreate the magic of Guns N’ Roses’ most memorable songs are musicians of epic firepower.

Known for his onstage theatrics and blazing guitar work, guitarist Michael Thomas has put the sizzle in shows and recordings for Faster Pussycat, Tuff, and Beautiful Creatures. Thomas is truly one of the elite guitar virtuosos of hard rock and heavy metal.

Rhythm guitarist Alistair James is not only a master on the axe, he has also worked as a producer on recordings for LA-supergroup Hollywood Vampires featuring Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp. He also produces for Dizzy Reed’s GN'R side project Hookers & Blow.

The frontman for Steven Adler’s band is Ari Kamin, an unbelievably talented singer who Adler personally recruited from Argentina. Adler had been in the country to appear as a guest performer with the ongoing Guns N’ Roses tour featuring Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, and Slash. He heard Kamin sing at a party and knew he’d found the ideal singer for his band.

“Axl Rose will always be the king, but Ari Kamin is one hell of a crown prince,” praises Adler. “They both have that almost unlimited vocal range and a natural ability to connect to the audience.”

This three-day East Coast Invasion is the chance to see hard rock icon Steven Adler surrounded by masterful musicians recreating the magic of GNR’s eruption from LA’s Sunset Strip. It’s a rock n’ roll musical journey of epic proportions – a true once in a lifetime opportunity.

(Photo courtesy of Steven Adler's official Facebook page).