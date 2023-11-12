Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist GILBY CLARKE Undergoes Carpal Tunnel Surgery - "I'm Glad I Got It Done"

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke underwent carpal tunnel surgery on November 9th. He checked in the next day with the following message:

"I had my Carpal Tunnel surgery yesterday, and today I’m sore. Saw my surgeon, Dr. Stuart Kuschner, today for my follow up and everything looks good. I was diagnosed with CP last year after many years of numbness in my fingers, hands and forearm. I thought it was from riding rigid motorcycles and general abuse, but no. it was Carpal Tunnel. I do have it in both hands, but my right was much worse. I'm glad I got it done and hopefully I'll be back soon shredding and riding choppers soon. Big thank you to Dr Kuschner at Cedars Sinai and Dr Tekmyster at Keck/USC for all their consulting and shots that got me through the last year."

The main symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome are numbness and tingling in the thumb, index finger, middle finger and the thumb side of the ring finger. The numbness can be so intense that it is described as painful.