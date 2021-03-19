Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist IZZY STRADLIN's 1987 Gibson ES-175D Heading To Auction; Was Used For Appetite For Destruction Recordings

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin's 1987 Gibson ES-175D arctic white guitar is heading to auction.

According to Backstage Auctions, this 1987 Gibson ES-175D arctic white guitar was owned and played by Izzy Stradlin during the golden days of Guns N' Roses. Izzy received the guitar from Gibson artist rep Roger Bell in 1987. He subsequently used it for the Appetite For Destruction album recordings, as well as in various concerts, most notably the February 2, 1988 Guns N' Roses show at The Ritz in New York, which was film by MTV and has since become a fan favorite.

After the 'Ritz' show, the band flew back to the west coast for a few dates before ending that run around mid-February 1988. Izzy owed Howie Hubberman - the first manager of Guns N' Roses - some money and sold the guitar to Howie, who also owned 'Guitars R Us' in Hollywood. Izzy's girlfriend at the time alerted two of her friends who played in a local Sunset Strip rock band. They bought this guitar, as well as a 1987 black Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion, from Howie's store and for the past 32 years, the guitars have been in their possession. They sold the guitars in 2020 to a veteran music industry executive, who is making this illustrious arctic white Gibson ES-175D guitar available for this auction.

The guitar has been featured in many photos from that era. In an interview with Guitar Magazine from May 1993 Izzy stated that "The Gibson ES-175s were a big favorite of mine when we first started. I like Les Pauls but the hollow bodies are great because I can play them in hotel rooms or anywhere without an amp. I just love the look, the feel, and the sound those things get."

Read more and see more photos at Backstage Auctions.

(Photos - Backstage Auctions)