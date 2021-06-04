Former GUNS N' ROSES / VELVET REVOLVER Drummer MATT SORUM Sells L.A. Home For $3 Million; Photos

Architectural Digest is reporting that Grammy-winning drummer Matt Sorum, who has played with both Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, sold his six-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $3 million, not long after he put it on the market.

Sorum and his wife are relocating to Palm Springs, but the new owners of their former residence will be inheriting a 3,966-square-foot space that still oozes their style. Before deciding to sell, the couple renovated the space with the help of designer Ryan Saghian. The kitchen, in particular, was seriously overhauled, and today boasts a black-and-white geometric floor, Dacor appliances, a custom Modern Aire range hood, knurled hardware, and a black marble island.

Read more, and see photos, at Architectural Digest.

In Double Talkin’ Jive, Matt Sorum takes music lovers behind the scenes of a remarkable life in rock. Sorum, whose albums have sold tens of millions of copies around the world, provides an honest, engaging account of the highs and lows of superstardom. Sorum recounts his childhood years idolizing Ringo Starr and surviving an abusive stepfather. After leaving high school, Sorum sold pot to get by. Over time, his drug dealing escalated to smuggling large quantities of cocaine, a career that came to a halt following a dramatic shoot-out. Sorum fled his old life and settled in Hollywood, where he’d enjoy a rapid ascension to rock ’n’ roll immortality. He caught his big break drumming for The Cult, and only a year later was invited to join Guns N’ Roses, with whom he’d record two of rock’s most iconic albums: Use Your Illusion I and II.

The Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winning Sorum opens up with forthright honesty, sharing anecdotes from his time touring the globe, battling drug and alcohol addiction, as well as working with Axl Rose, one of the greatest frontmen in rock, Slash and the rest of the GN'R team. His career with The Cult, Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Motörhead, The Hollywood Vampires, and Kings Of Chaos co-stars an ensemble of rock royalty, from Billy Idol to Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, and Alice Cooper.

Double Talkin’ Jive goes beyond the clichés of sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll, telling the very human story of what it takes to make it in music, and the toll stardom exacts from those who achieve success. Sorum invites fans to revel in the debauchery of the good times, but also paints a stark portrait of life after the party. Music fans of any generation will find value in the pages of this evocative, thoughtful, and candid autobiography.

“Matt lights up rooms, corridors, clubs, theaters, arenas, and stadiums with the kind of infectious rock ’n’ roll energy that is increasingly becoming obsolete. His dedication to his craft remains virtually peerless, and when the sticks are resting, you’ll have to go a long way to find someone cooler in rock ’n’ roll. Dive into these shenanigan-saturated pages immediately and find out for yourself!" — Lars Ulrich, Metallica

“A colorfully dark look into the f * * * ed-up psyche of a legendary and badass drummer. I want to read it over and over.” — Jonas Åkerland, Film Director

(Photo - Jonas Akerlund)