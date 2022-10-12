Former HAWKIND Bassist ALAN DAVEY Releases New Single Feat. YES, MC5 Members

Former Hawkwind bassist and current producer, songwriter and leader of Hawkestrel Alan Davey has carved out a unique niche for himself, collaborating with some of the biggest players and musicians on killer studio recordings of both brand new originals and extremely inventive cover versions. In 2019, he teamed with future Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren on Hawekestrel’s superb version of Post Malone’s “Circles” and he recruited Cream’s Ginger Baker and numerous Hawkwind alumni to play on original tracks from the 2020 Hawkestrel album Pioneers of Space.

Now he’s brought together another stellar cast to reinvent a little known but instantly iconic track from the unforgettable British goth band Alien Sex Fiend. “Now I’m Feeling Zombified” is a track that seems primed for revival, as catchy as anything on your standard Halloween playlist but not overplayed to bloody death. In Davey’s hands, the track becomes even more powerful than ASF’s original, coaxing some stellar keyboards from Yes/Asia member Geoff Downes and exorcising a demonically brilliant guitar performance from MC5’s Wayne Kramer. Hawkwind co-founder Nik Turner and Adam Hamilton of L.A. Guns rounds out this murderer’s row of killer guests.

Stream/download the single here.