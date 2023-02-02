Former HAWKWIND Bassist And LEMMY Protégé ALAN DAVEY's MOTÖRHEAD Tribute Concert Gets CD And Vinyl Release; “Iron Fist” Single Streaming

It is unlikely that we will ever see another figure who towered over the rock/metal/punk rock scene like Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, an icon in every sense of the word, with his trademark handlebar moustache and patented mole-specked scowl. But we can continue to enjoy Lemmy’s music and his longtime friend and musical protégé, who replaced Lemmy as the bass player for Hawkwind, Alan “Boomer” Davey, is making sure that the songs of his compatriot and mentor continue to be performed for every new generation of music lovers.

On January 20, 2018, Davey assembled an all-star band at the historic London Roundhouse featuring six-string slugger Neil Archer, who has worked with Robert Plant, and skin pounder Garry Bowler, who has played in Motörhead associated band Würzel to perform a monster tribute concert in Bristol. Dubbing themselves Ace Of Spades, the group put together a face-smashing, hard driving set of Motörhead classics from “Overkill” to “Bomber” to “Ace Of Spades” and performed them for a clearly thrilled audience.

The result is Born To Booze, Live To Sin - A Tribute To Motörhead, a killer concert album that is being released on all major formats including CD and vinyl starting March 3. As a special preview, the set’s opening number, the brutal “Iron Fist”, is being released as a standalone digital single to give fans a taste for what’s in store. Stream the single here, and below.

Alan Davey shared these thoughts about the show, "It wasn’t my plan to do an Ace of Spades UK tour as my last before I immigrated to America but once word got out I was going I had hundreds of messages from Motörhead fans asking me to do it so they could experience that distinctive Lemmy sound one more time. Lem has told many I’m the only one who can nail his sound and style. I wasn’t gonna deny the fans or Lemmy’s memory that, so I set up a 20 date tour and it was a huge success. Some people were in tears during the gigs showing just how much Lemmy was loved. RIP BassBrö."

Order the CD/vinyl here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Iron Fist "

"Stay Clean"

"We Are The Road Crew" (CD, Digital only)

"Leavin' Here"

"Iron Horse / Born To Lose"

"Limb From Limb"

"Tear Ya Down"

"Keep Us On The Road"

"Step Down" (CD, Digital only)

"No Class"

"Bomber"

"Live To Win" (CD, Digital only)

"Lawman" (CD, Digital only)

"Train Kept A Rollin'"

"Shoot You In The Back" (CD, Digital only)

"Stone Dead Forever" (CD, Digital only)

"Dirty Love" (CD, Digital only)

"Ace Of Spades"

"Overkill"