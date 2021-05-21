Former ICED EARTH Singer STU BLOCK Featured On New BREAKING THE SILENT Single; Audio

Breaking The Silent is a melodic metal band hailing from Edmonton, Alberta. The band formed in the fall of 2016 with writing influences such as Metallica, Slayer, Huntress, and Iron Maiden. The band has been honored to open for acts such as Wednesday 13, HED PE, Skarlett Riot, Into Eternity, and Fit For Autopsy.

The group debuted their first single/music video for "Cry Of Fear" in the fall of 2019, which was followed by a European tour. They released their debut 3-song EP in the spring of 2020 and played their last show at the Starlight Room in March 2020 before the pandemic shut all venues down.

Since then original drummer Shane Oranchuk has been replaced by special guest drummer Jono Webster (Striker, Tylor Dory trio), and Mariame K (vocals) also left the band and has been replaced by Kierston Graham (The Gemini Curse) on the new recordings.

"Avoid Her Wrath" is an eight-minute song about our mistreatment of mother nature and the inevitable consequence that we all will face one day. The song also features vocalist Stu Block "who we got ahold of right after Christmas 2020 to do the clean vocals,” the band remark. “He was an absolute joy to work with."