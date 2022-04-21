Former ICED EARTH Singer STU BLOCK Guests On TROY YATES' "Iron Beast" Single; Lyric Video And Free Download Available

Heavy metal guitarist and songwriter, Troy Yates, has unleashed his new single and lyric video, for his track “Iron Beast”. Troy is a lifelong “metal head” who has been studying guitar as a protégé of world-renowned metal guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak. Troy draws from his past military experience as a tank commander as the influence for the track.

The single features one of heavy metal music premier vocalists, Stu Block as professional guest vocalist. Stu is the current frontman for the band Into Eternity. He is also well known in the metal community for his time as lead singer with the iconic metal band, Iced Earth.

“As a lifelong metal head, I have been working on becoming more proficient as a metal guitarist for many years, studying under Metal Mike. I feel I have finally elevated my guitar playing and song writing to take my passion to the next level. I am ready to release 'Iron Beast' to the metal world, it is a classic straight forward heavy metal song that all metal heads will love. We were extremely fortunate to have Stu Block as a guest vocalist for this song,” states Troy Yates.

Stu Block addsL “It was fun working on vocals for this killer metal track with Troy. He is an awesome musician with good focus and drive. I was blown away by the opening riff from the first moment I heard it! Watch out for more of his stuff in the future”!

With the release of “Iron Beast” Troy hopes to attract other like-minded metal musicians to form a new heavy metal band. Troy has several equally powerful metal tracks already recorded and has many new song ideas in the works as well.

Troy is managed by Metal Music Worldwide, a boutique metal management and marketing company founded by Mark Washo. “Metal Music Worldwide is proud to support Troy to introduce him to the broader heavy metal music community using our industry resources, contacts and relationships.” says Mark Washo

Get a free track download here, and watch the lyric video below: