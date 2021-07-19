Former ICED EARTH Singer STU BLOCK To Rejoin INTO ETERNITY For Special Live Show

Into Eternity guitarist, Tim Roth, has revealed that former vocalist Stu Block - who left the band in 2011 to join Iced Earth and was replaced by Amanda Kiernan - will be back on stage with the band this month.

Says Roth: "Hi Everyone! Hope you’re all doing good! 2021 is our 25th anniversary as a band. We’d like to welcome Stu Block back to the stage with us! He’ll be performing alongside Amanda Kiernan at the Loud As Hell Festival on July 31/21. We have been rehearsing a special set, featuring both singers.

"Stu Block joined us back in January 2005 and is one of the very best singers in all of heavy metal. It’s been amazing hanging with him again.

This is going to be a very special show! See you all there!"



Stu Block has recently been featured on singles from Canada's Breaking The Silent ("Avoid Her Wrath"), and Massachusetts-based duo Lazarus Complex ("Caylee's Law"). Hear both below.