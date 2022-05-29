Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman PAUL DI'ANNO On Meeting STEVE HARRIS For The First Time In 30 Years - "It's Made My Whole Year; It Was Awesome"

On May 22nd, when Iron Maiden launched their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, bassist Steve Harris and former singer Paul Di'Anno reunited for the first in time years. A video has been posted with Di’Anno meeting with bassist Steve Harris and band manager Rod Smallwood. Di'Anno sang on Iron Maiden's legendary first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers. Di'Anno has spent the last few months in the Croatian capital receiving lymphatic drainage treatment ahead of upcoming knee surgery.

Guesting on The Metal Voice this weekend, Di'Anno recounted the meeting with Harris and Smallwood, callin it "quite emotional." Chec out the interview below.

Di'Anno: "It was brilliant because I met up with Steve's sister Linda first, whom I hadn't seen her in about 30 years. And then... Steve was amazing, and then Rod as well, it's made my whole year, actually. It was fantastic. It was pretty awesome. It was quite emotional. If it had been the first time we spoke together in 30 years, it would have been maybe a little bit more weird. But, as I said, we talk about football and stuff like that, and Steve phoned me up a couple of times from (his home in) the Bahamas."