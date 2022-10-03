Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman PAUL DI'ANNO Performs At Keep It True Rising II One Day After Release From Hospital For Leg Surgery; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Former Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di'Anno, successfully underwent surgery on his leg in early September. Di’Anno’s caregiver in Croatia, Stjepan Juras - who has penned numerous Iron Maiden-related books, and has been instrumental in assisting Di'Anno to raise funds for medical treatments - issued the following update:

"In short... the operation is over, the doctor is satisfied, he solved the problem. Paul's skin is now being stitched up and he will be woken up soon. If the wound heals well, the operation can be considered a success."

On October 1st, Di'Anno performed at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany, one day after he was released from hospital. Pro-shot video can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Sanctuary"

"Purgatory"

"Wrathchild"

"Prowler"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Genghis Khan"

"Charlotte The Harlot"

"Killers"

"Phantom Of The Opera"

"Transylvania"

"Running Free"

After seven years in a wheelchair and a difficult condition that could have ended in the loss of his leg, Paul Di'Anno found salvation in Croatia. Since the end of November 2021, Paul has been receiving treatment in Croatia, where he made his first steps in May after a series of lymphatic drainage treatments and daily physiotherapy. The complicated and long-lasting treatment was initiated by fans and friends who raised significant funds to restore his new-old life.

On May 22, when Iron Maiden launched their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, bassist Steve Harris and Di'Anno reunited for the first time in years. A video was posted with Di’Anno meeting with Harris and band manager Rod Smallwood.

Guesting on The Metal Voice, Di'Anno recounted the meeting with Harris and Smallwood, calling it "quite emotional." Check out the interview below.

Di'Anno: "It was brilliant because I met up with Steve's sister Linda first, whom I hadn't seen her in about 30 years. And then... Steve was amazing, and then Rod as well, it's made my whole year, actually. It was fantastic. It was pretty awesome. It was quite emotional. If it had been the first time we spoke together in 30 years, it would have been maybe a little bit more weird. But, as I said, we talk about football and stuff like that, and Steve phoned me up a couple of times from (his home in) the Bahamas."