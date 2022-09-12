Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman PAUL DI'ANNO Undergoes Leg Surgery - "The Operation Is Over, The Doctor Is Satisfied, He Solved The Problem"

Former Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di'Anno, has successfully undergone surgery on his leg. Di’Anno’s caregiver in Croatia, Stjepan Juras - who has penned numerous Iron Maiden-related books, and has been instrumental in assisting Di'Anno to raise funds for medical treatments - has issued the following update:

""In short... the operation is over, the doctor is satisfied, he solved the problem. Paul's skin is now being stitched up and he will be woken up soon. If the wound heals well, the operation can be considered a success."

After seven years in a wheelchair and a difficult condition that could have ended in the loss of his leg, Paul Di'Anno found salvation in Croatia. Since the end of November 2021, Paul has been receiving treatment in Croatia, where he made his first steps in May after a series of lymphatic drainage treatments and daily physiotherapy. The complicated and long-lasting treatment was initiated by fans and friends who raised significant funds to restore his new-old life.

On May 22, when Iron Maiden launched their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, bassist Steve Harris and Di'Anno reunited for the first time in years. A video has been posted with Di’Anno meeting with Harris and band manager Rod Smallwood. Di'Anno sang on Iron Maiden's legendary first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers. Di'Anno has spent the last few months in the Croatian capital receiving lymphatic drainage treatment ahead of upcoming knee surgery.



Guesting on The Metal Voice, Di'Anno recounted the meeting with Harris and Smallwood, calling it "quite emotional." Check out the interview below.

Di'Anno: "It was brilliant because I met up with Steve's sister Linda first, whom I hadn't seen her in about 30 years. And then... Steve was amazing, and then Rod as well, it's made my whole year, actually. It was fantastic. It was pretty awesome. It was quite emotional. If it had been the first time we spoke together in 30 years, it would have been maybe a little bit more weird. But, as I said, we talk about football and stuff like that, and Steve phoned me up a couple of times from (his home in) the Bahamas."

Below is an update from Juras posted in August.

Juras: "As you know, the entire community of Iron Maiden fans rose to their feet and gave a helping hand to the legendary singer Paul Di’Anno. Iron Maiden & Phantom Music also joined this grand action. This story would not be complete without the legendary monster Eddie and his creator Derek Riggs. Derek offered his special artwork that we will print on a t-shirt, along with a special certificate. The shirt will be unique and you have never seen anything like it before. Let’s remember; Eddie ‘killed’ Paul on the Venezuelan edition of the live EP Maiden Japan, and now he will raise him again and give him a chance for a new life on his own two feet. You can order the last bundles with the 2022 event t-shirt and signed Warhorse DVD single at maidencroatia.com/warhorse."

Front Design Of T-Shirt:

"Although there were various suggestions and ideas about what to put on the front of the shirt, Derek chose one of his never-before-used illustrations directly related to the Killers album. He called the illustration ‘Axes High’, in order to playfully play with the theme of the illustration and the name of the famous Maiden single from 1984. We thought it would be most appropriate to follow up on Derek’s idea and write a message of support, Axes High For Paul Di’Anno!"

Back Design Of T-Shirt:

"The back design of this T-shirt will not be revealed until September 1st, after the design is ready for publication. What is so special & unique about that design that it has to be revealed a whole month later? For the first time in the history, the names of the fans who helped do a good deed with this purchase, will be printed on the t-shirt. It means, each t-shirt will be personalized.

We want to present it to you in more detail what it will look like. Namely, under the illustration at the top of the back, the inscription ‘Axes Crossed Tour 2022′ will be written, and instead of the names of the cities and the dates of the imaginary tour, the names of the fans will be written in the same form as tour dates, that are usually found on the bands’ t-shirts. It is for this reason that we cannot show you the final design. Only a limited number of names will be able to fit on the back of each t-shirt, so, if you want to be part of history and have your name included, you better order quickly (you can choose not to have your name printed if you don’t like to, just let us know).

This is the first time that Derek has drawn Paul, since the Venezuelan edition of the single "Maiden Japan" in 1981, where he was decapitated by Eddie. Today, smiling and proud, Paul is thanking all the fans who helped him on his road to recovery. Someone would tell him ‘fingers crossed’ for successful upcoming operations, but we will say ‘Axes Crossed’ in our style.

There will be a white, gray and black version of the t-shirt available, so feel free to choose which color you prefer. Or, even better, why not order one of each! That way, you will be doing three times as much to help Paul. The price of this beautiful shirt, including tracked shipping, is 44 Euros. All t-shirts will be shipped in September 2022. Precise date will be announced soon!" Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.