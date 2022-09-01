Former IRON MAIDEN Guitarist DENNIS STRATTON Looks Back On Quitting The Band In 1980 - "Me And ROD SMALLWOOD Never Saw Eye-To-Eye Much"
September 1, 2022, an hour ago
In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, former Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton reflected on his time with the band - which he recalls fondly - and the reason for his departure.
Stratton on his departure:
"That was a joint decision. Me and Rod (Smallwood / manager) never saw eye-to-eye much. I used to travel a lot with a crew because they were funny: Loopy, Dave Lights, and Pete, my guitar tech. They were fun, you need your bit of space, and Rod didn't like the idea of me traveling with a crew. He didn't really like the idea of me having a life outside the band. It was no problem with the music, no problem with the band. There was no problem with the job I was doing with the band. It's just that there were different thoughts about, 'Well, you should be with the band all the time...' and I'll say, 'Why? I don't want to be with the band all the time. Not that I don't like 'em, but I want a bit of freedom.' It got a bit silly after that. And also, he started moaning about the music I listened to. I think you should listen to anything you want, really. So anyway, I wasn't arguing anymore. It was just a mutual decision."
Stratton was with Iron Maiden from December 1979 to October 1980. He is cited as the main reason the band's self-titled debut - released in 1980 - became a success, and is widely considered to be a major influence on the band's sound.
