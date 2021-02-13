Former IRON MAIDEN Guitarist DENNIS STRATTON Reacts To Band's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination - "It's Very, Very Exciting"

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has announced the nominees for 2021 induction. The list of 16 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2021 Induction has been announced and the Fan Vote is now officially open. Until April 30, fans can vote for up to 5 nominees daily at rockhall.com.

Iron Maiden is one of the nominees, and during an interview with Total Rock former guitarist Dennis Stratton offered his thoughts on the honour. Stratton was with the band from December 1979 to October 1980 and performed on Iron Maiden's self-titled debut from 1980. He also appears on Live!! +one EP, issued in 1980.

Stratton: "The first reaction, I've gotta be honest with you, is that I thought 'It's not gonna include me.' Funny enough, I got a message on the Lionheart group message from Tristan, who does all our graphics, the artwork, and he said to me he'd looked online 'And you've been nominated with the band.' I've never had a lot of luck with Maiden, and certain things that have gone on over the years, like the gold discs from the first album. I never actually got what I was due. I think I got two, three gold discs, and there should have been about 20. And I never actually get anything, you know. It was only down to Steve Harris texting me about the re-release, which was the 40-year anniversary, that the office actually sent me a copy of the of the 40-year anniversary picture disc, so I was happy about that. But this was a bit of a shock, because to include me and the other two, Clive and Paul, it's quite a nice gesture, It's very, very exciting, in my point of view."

