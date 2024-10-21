Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO Dead At 66

Former Iron Maiden vocalist and frontman, Paul Di’Anno, has passed away. Di’Anno's manager, Stjepan Juras, has issued the following statement:

"On behalf of his family, I am very sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers. Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

In 2024 he published his new album with the band Warhorse, and only few month later his retrospective album. His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

I was so proud to call him my friend and I ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Paul's family, friends and fans.



A statement from his record label BraveWords Records reads:



“As huge and lifelong fans of Paul Di’Anno’s musical legacy, It was an honor to work with Paul on the Warhorse album for BraveWords Records, we are extremely saddened to hear of his passing, Paul will remain a true legend in the world of heavy metal.”

Stay tuned for further updates and tributes.

(Photo - Marco Benjamin Alvarado)