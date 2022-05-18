Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO Thanks Fans For Supporting WARHORSE Project; Video

After seven years in a wheelchair and a difficult condition that could have ended in the loss of his leg, Paul Di'Anno has been receiving treatment in Croatia, where he made his first steps in May after a series of lymphatic drainage treatments and daily physiotherapy. The complicated and long-lasting treatment was initiated by fans and friends who raised significant funds to restore his new-old life. As Paul's health condition got better and better, he gathered a new group Warhorse with new friends in Croatia with all proceeds going directly to the needs of his treatment and all additional things related to treatment.

An update reads as follows: "Our recent announcement about Paul Di'Anno's health progress and his rapid recovery in Croatia has aroused great interest among fans. Namely, fans reacted to the news that Paul's new band WARHORSE has just released a DVD single and released a special edition of 666 numbered and signed DVDs, which will cover the costs of the three operations that follow and all the associated treatment costs. Coincidentally, Paul’s 64th birthday was yesterday (Tuesday, May 17th) and on that occasion Paul posted a video (see below) of thanks to everyone who helped raise funds. for his treatment in Croatia. There are only 24 DVD singles left on sale and anyone who is late to order it now has a chance to do so. The DVD single with two new songs and lots of accompanying photos and videos of the treatment and recovery comes as a bundle along with an event t-shirt from a concert in Zagreb, Croatia, after a full seven years. The concert will be held on May 21st at the Bikers Beer Factory. You can order the bundle here.”





The recorded songs that will be found on the Warhorse DVD single are as follows:

“Stop The War” (3.30)

Lyrics: Hrvoje Madiraca, Paul Di’Anno

Music: Hrvoje Madiraca - Ante Pupačić Pupi

“The Doubt Within” (3.24)

Lyrics: Hrvoje Madiraca

Music: Hrvoje Madiraca - Ante Pupačić Pupi

Vocals: Paul Di’Anno

Guitars: Hrvoje Madiraca, Ante Pupačić Pupi

Bass guitars: Becky Baldwin (Stop The War), Ante Pupačić Pupi (The Doubt Within)

Drums: Petar Šantić (Stop The War), Danijel Stojan (The Doubt Within)