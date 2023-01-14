Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI’ANNO Update - "What Is Most Important Now Is To Motivate Paul To Continue With The Treatments And To Finally Walk"

Stjepan Juras, founder of Full Metal Service and former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno's caregiver, has checked-in with a note on Di’Anno and his health and upcoming The Beast Resurrection Tour.

The update reads:

"Everything comes to an end, including Paul Di'Anno's stay in Croatia. Paul Di'Anno came to Croatia at the end of October 2021 and stayed there until Saturday, January 14, 2023. I still remember that cold, dark and rainy day when Paul came to the care home in pain, completely neglected, without much will for life. The prognosis for his legs was dire and included the amputation of his right leg, however the brave medical team decided to take the minimal chance of recovery and they performed a miracle. In just a few months, his legs took on a new color, the girth decreased several times, and every day Paul had more and more will for a new life and progress. Day after day fantastic things happened to him. He founded his new original band Warhorse, recorded and sold out 666 copies of his first single 'Stop the War' within an express deadline. Later, he recorded a whole album with 11 songs, and even five video clips, which will soon be released. Due to drinking heavy drugs against pain, depression, etc., Paul's teeth completely rotted, however, in Croatia he got completely new teeth and a smile. During his stay in Croatia, he also had a romantic adventure, made many friends, launched a new website, and the biggest music media outlets reported on him on several occasions. In Croatia, after 30 years, Paul met Steve Harris and Rod Smallwood, and saw an Iron Maiden concert, and after that he met his friends from the band KISS again. After seven years in a wheelchair, Paul had his first comeback concert in Croatia, and held a successful performance in Germany and three sold out concerts in Greece together with Gus G. and a fantastic, specially prepared band. Iron Maiden, a band that has always been selfless when someone needed help, joined fans from all over the world and sent a crucial donation to Paul's surgery, as did Derek Riggs, by designing a special t-shirt.

But most important of all, Paul's legs were not amputated and what's more, we all together raised a huge amount of funds to help Paul through the difficult days and to finally perform a very complex and complicated operation in which Jr. Paul finally got a new bone, which extends from the thigh bone to the lower leg and along which he will finally start walking. Polyclinic Ribnjak, headed by Dr. Milan Milošević and excellent physiotherapist Matteo Šoštarić, worked wonders in Paul's rehabilitation and saving his leg. The doctor who operated on Paul, Robert Kolundžić and his team, despite the very complicated condition of the leg, did an excellent job and the artificial bone was perfectly placed. You will see all this in the upcoming documentary shot by Wes Orhoski, the famous director.

However, what is most important now is to motivate Paul to continue with the treatments and to finally walk. Technically speaking, Paul has absolutely everything needed for this, except for strengthened muscles, which must be restored, and motivation, which began to decline in the last months after the operation. Paul now needs the help of all of us, because after such a difficult operation it is not realistic to expect to walk immediately. All the doctor's predictions boil down to the same thing: Paul can walk after two, up to a maximum of three months of persistent and constant exercises, without skipping days, slacking off and with an appropriate diet and control of nutrient intake. And that is (in my opinion) the most difficult and crucial part of the entire recovery process. Therefore, I invite everyone who can, in any way, to try to influence it to happen. Namely, Paul should come to Croatia at the beginning of April and stay for two months. If the exercise is regular and disciplined, Paul will walk again.

On January 23rd, Paul travels to Brazil, where he will start a big Latin American tour, and the Brazilian promoter will crucially help us to make the final rehabilitation successful. The interest in Paul around the world is enormous and Paul is definitely back. Thank you Kastro, thank you all fans and friends. You will all be mentioned in my book 666 Days With The Beast, which will describe my 666 days with Paul.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart."