Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING On New Band KK'S PRIEST - "I Thought Hard And Long What To Call This Band And Decided I Didn’t Want To Leave My Legacy Behind"; Video

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, will release their album, Sermons Of The Sinner, via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on October 1.

In a new interview with Belgian Jasper, K.K. opens up about his new band and record, and breaking from Judas Priest. Watch below:

KK's Priest recently announced a limited collector’s piece, a scroll that chronicles the lyrical content of Sermons Of The Sinner. The scroll features lyrics of all 10 tracks on the forthcoming album; spanning 14X50”on parchment paper rolled on metal pole ends. Also included is a certificate of authenticity signed by K.K. Downing. It can be found here.

Fans are able to pre-order the debut album in various configurations including an exclusive limited edition autographed Metal Vinyl (Silver Disc) with bonus CD Album, via the band’s online store here. The album can be pre-saved via all global digital streaming partners as well.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

“Raise Your Fists” video:

"Brothers Of The Road":

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: