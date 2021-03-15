Former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Vocalist HOWARD JONES Resurfaces With SION Featuring Guitarist JARED DINES; Official Video For "The Blade" Streaming

Guitarist Jared Dines, who made a name for himself via YouTube, has shared the official video for the song "The Blade", the first offering from his new band Sion featuring former Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones. Check it out below.

The song will appear on Sion's as-yet untitled debut album, which was produced by Hiram Hernandez. More details about the project as they become available.

Speaking with Rock Feed back in August 2020, Dines revealed how his partnership with Jones began.

Dines: "Way back in 2018 was the Trivium tour that I filled in for that Howard was on with his band Light The Torch. And, of course, we met and we talked and we just kind of randomly started talking about working together. I think Howard mentioned, 'Down the road, let's maybe talk about doing something.' And, of course I was, 'Yeah, that sounds awesome.' So that's kind of where it started."

Howard Jones fronted Killswitch Engage for 10 years, leaving the band in 2012. On March 10th, 2020 the band performed in Cleveland, OH, and during their set they welcomed Jones to the stage. He performed "The End Of Heartache" and "The Signal Fire", the latter being a new track taken from the band's latest album, Atonement. Fan-filmed video is available below.