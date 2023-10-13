Former KISS Bodyguard ANDRE AUGUSTINE Interviewed At KISS Expo; Rare Audio Streaming

After recently moving, Michael Brandvold (Three Sides Of The Coin) opened up boxes he had in storage for decades, including one box filled with cassette tapes. They are slowly being digitized to share with everyone.

Below is an interview with Andre Augustine, former KISS bodyguard, at a KISS Expo. The interview was recorded by Michael Brandvold.

