Former KISS / CINDERELLA Keyboardist GARY CORBETT Fighting Lung And Brain Cancer; GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Former KISS keyboardist Gary Corbett is fighting for his life with lung and brain cancer. A GoFundMe has been setup to help he and his wife as they are facing devastating medical bills as he goes through treatment.

As you know, most musicians don't have health insurance, or when they do, it's not that great. Due to the costs of treatment, Gary is on the verge of losing his home, and the medical bills are piling up alongside all the other bills. He has completed a series of radiation therapy, is undergoing an aggressive series of chemo and immunotherapy, and is slated to start cognitive and occupational therapy soon.

Gary and his wife Lenora are desperate. They cannot afford to pay for his treatment and stopping it is not an option. This is where your help comes in: This money will help pay his outrageous medical costs and keep his bills and mortgage paid while he's coping with his illness and the long road to recovery.

Gary Corbett is best known for his work as the keyboardist for rock superstars KISS, and Cinderella. He co-wrote the iconic #1 hit "She Bop" for Cyndi Lauper. He has also played with Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Molly Hatchett, and Ronnie Wood.

He has conducted a live orchestra with pop idol Debbie Gibson, played piano with Whitney Houston, Lou Reed, and Taylor Dayne, played keyboards and produced reggae legends Damian and Stephen Marley, and has been seen most recently performing with Ted Nugent's original vocalist Derek St. Holmes.

