Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Crazy Nights Album; Video

Former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the KISS LP, Crazy Nights. September 1987, was the release of my second KISS LP. With this anniversary I share my story as the lead guitarist of KISS. See pictures from my personal collection during my KISS years, and see how the record was created with hit producer Ron Nevison. I share my memories of the three videos we released in support of the singles from Crazy Nights, as well as my experiences during the year long World Tour."