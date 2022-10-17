Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK - “I Was Always Wondering, Would They Really Ask Me To Become The Spaceman?”

Bruce Kulick is the keeper of the flame for what is these days, an often overlooked period of KISStory. The guitarist spent over a decade with the rock and roll icons. Exiting the band when the original lineup reconvened in 1996, Bruce has quite the story to tell. Eamon O’Neill from eonmusic recently caught up with Bruce for an in-depth interview about the non-make-up years. An excerpt follows:

What’s it like seeing the fully made-up KISS, with the Demon and the Star Child playing songs like "Crazy Nights"?

"Yeah, they realise that they can’t ignore a big hit, just like on Alive III, which was recorded during the Revenge tour; we didn’t do ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ in the set, but we knew that it needed to be there because it’s such a huge hit, so we did it at sound check. So, KISS is obviously recognising ‘Crazy Nights’ being an important song in certain areas of the world. It’s the same thing with them doing ‘Shandi’ in Australia."

Although there’s only five years between them, Revenge, is so different to Crazy Nights; was that a very deliberate attempt to darken the band’s sound and image?

"Well, music was evolving, and it always does. Every ten years I see a shift in what the next generation of kids want. Revenge had [producer] Bob Ezrin, and it also had a lot more maturity in a sense, and it was darker. You’ve got to remember that Nirvana was out by then, and things were getting darker and hair metal wasn’t the same, so we answered that with a tough record. Carnival Of Souls took it even beyond that, as you probably know, and that’s coming up 25 years soon. So, it was appropriate for the time, but at the time you don’t plan that, you don’t know it; it’s just the way music evolves. Every band has an evolution."

Are you disappointed you never had the chance to wear the make-up, and that KISS went with Tommy Thayer when Ace Frehley left the band again in 2002?

"That’s a great question a lot of fans ask, and they’re a little confused about it, like, why wasn’t it me? When I knew that Ace was causing problems for them, I heard the rumblings from people I knew that were close to the band, and I was always wondering like, would they really ask me to become the Spaceman, but basically negating everything from my era because; I would then have to shoot rockets from my guitar; I would never play a whammy-bar solo in that outfit; I would then be playing Ace, maybe more note-for-note, something I never had to do. And I really think they made the right choice, knowing what they were trying to do, which was just trying to sell the characters and the make-up version of the band. By going with Tommy, it was no harm, no foul, there’s no connection to any era that wasn’t when they were doing the make-up. I was sad that I wouldn’t be in KISS, and somebody else would now be in KISS instead of the original guy."

They did however bring back Eric Singer behind the kit when Peter Criss left again.

"I think with Eric Singer it was much more natural behind the kit. They did tell him; 'no double bass drums, play it a little more meat and potatoes,' and then Eric sings real well, which helps out, because Peter sang. So, it was the right choice for them, but outside of me missing being in KISS, because that was something very much appropriate for the non-make-up years, me becoming the Spaceman I think would have been very awkward for me, and I think it would have almost stained my era."

With the band currently on their End Of The Road tour, would you like to get up and play with them one last time?

"Well, officially, I don’t think anyone’s really been [asked] because I don’t think they know when it is [the final show], really. Who knows when they’re going to stop? You know, I’ve jammed with them on the KISS Kruises, and it goes over really, really well. We did an electric set on KISS Kruise X [2021] when I played ‘Tears Are Falling’ and ‘Hide Your Heart’, it was a lot of fun. Will it happen? It’s not in my control. Would I be happy to do it? Of course, why wouldn’t I want to celebrate their last show with them? But it’s really up to them to ask me and make the plan."

Last month, rormer KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the KISS LP, Crazy Nights. September 1987, was the release of my second KISS LP. With this anniversary I share my story as the lead guitarist of KISS. See pictures from my personal collection during my KISS years, and see how the record was created with hit producer Ron Nevison. I share my memories of the three videos we released in support of the singles from Crazy Nights, as well as my experiences during the year long World Tour."