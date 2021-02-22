Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK - Music And Memories - "Uh! All Night" Live

"Here are some great rare photos from the Asylum tour along with an exclusive soundboard recording of the album's second single, 'Uh! All Night' from my private collection, says former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"This video features newly discovered KISS Asylum tour photos taken by Tommy Sommers (Three Sides Of The Coin) put to my personal board tape of 'Uh! All Night'. Michael Edwards who created my recent 'Won’t Get Fooled Again' Asylum video edited the photo montage to the music. Take a trip back to 1986 Asylum Era KISS!"

KISS released their 13th studio album, Asylum, in 1985. Spear-headed by the singles "Tears Are Falling" and "Uh! All Night", Asylum has since been certified Gold in both Canada and The United States.

Asylum artwork and tracklisting:

"King Of The Mountain"

"Any Way You Slice It"

"Who Wants To Be Lonely"

"Trial By Fire"

"I'm Alive"

"Love's A Deadly Weapon"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Secretly Cruel"

"Radar For Love"

"Uh! All Night"

"Tears Are Falling" video:

"Uh! All Night" video: