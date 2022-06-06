Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Performs Revenge Album In Its Entirety With TODD KERNS, ZACH THRONE And BRENT FITZ At Creatures Fest 2022 (Video)

Creatures Fest 2022 is taking place take this Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 - 29) in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. On May 29th, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and his band - Todd Kerns, Zach Throne and Brent Fitz - performed the Revenge album in its entirety as well as other KISS classics. Original KISS drummer made a guest appearance during the set. Check out the footage below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Unholy"

"Take It Off"

"Tough Love"

"Spit"

"Hooked on Rock 'n' Roll" (Peter Criss cover with Peter Criss)

"God Gave Rock and Roll to You" Domino

"Heart of Chrome"

"Thou Shalt Not"

"Every Time I Look at You"

"Paralyzed"

"I Just Wanna"

"Carr Jam / Sword and Stone"

Encore:

"Tears Are Falling"

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Turn on the Night"