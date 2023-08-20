Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK To Perform Alive III In Its Entirety At Kiss Cancer Goodbye II; ACE FREHLEY Also Set To Appear

Kiss Cancer Goodbye is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The first year of the event was 2022, and it was held in Nashville, TN at SIR Studios. This special occassion exceeded all expectations with over $40,000 donated to the American Cancer Society.

This year, Kiss Cancer Goodbye will be relocated to Sarasota, FL at Harvest House, on the weekend of October 13th - 14th, 2023. It will include live music on both Friday and Saturday nights, as well music, comedy and other activities on Saturday afternoon. The weekend will also be interlaced with charitable raffles and other fundraising activities. In order to maximize charitable fundraising, the event will include both in-person viewing and live-streaming during portions of the event. Tickets are available now at this location.

On Friday, October 13th, Kuarantine, featuring professional wrestler and Fozzy vocalist Chris Jericho, will headline the stage.

On Saturday, October 14th, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and his solo band (featuring Todd Kerns) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Alive III by performing the live album in its entirety.

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will be at the event both days, and will be a special guest joining several bands for parts of their performances.

Alive III is the first live album from the non-make-up era of KISS. It was recorded in Detroit, Cleveland, and Indianapolis during November 1992 in support of the Revenge album, and released on May 18th, 1993. It was certified gold in October 1994.

Tracklisting:

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Deuce"

"I Just Wanna"

"Unholy"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Watchin' You"

"Domino"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"I Still Love You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Lick It Up"

"Forever"

"Take It Off"

"I Love It Loud"

"Detroit Rock City"

"God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II"

"Star-Spangled Banner"

Listen to "Detroit Rock City" from Alive III: