Former LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer ARTIMUS PYLE Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut Coinciding With "Sweet Home Alabama" Release

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Member and former drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle has released "Sweet Home Alabama" with Country Music Hall of Fame member and one-half of Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn as the first single from his forthcoming Get Joe Records studio album Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The album, which boasts 13 tracks, will be released and distributed by BFD/Orchard on February 2, 2024. “Sweet Home Alabama” was released on October 20, 2023 to coincide with the 46th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that made music history. Music enthusiasts can pre-order the physical CD at ArtimusPyle.com.

“Sweet Home Alabama” is available now on all streaming platforms.

In conjunction with the release of “Sweet Home Alabama”, Artimus Pyle has been featured on RFD’s Market Day Report, WKRN’s Local On 2, and Huckabee's Jukebox.

Long considered the "wild man" of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle's powerful and distinctive double bass drumming helped define the legendary Skynyrd sound. Artimus got his first real break at the Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam. His first recording lists – Artimus Pyle, percussion. Then, with other work for the Marshall Tucker Band, Artimus became known as a powerful session drummer.

Using his connections with Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker, both acts that often toured with Skynyrd, Artimus met with Ronnie Van Zant and Ed King at Studio One in Doraville, Georgia. The results of that meeting – Saturday Night Special – greatly impressed Ronnie. Artimus' live debut with the band took place in Jacksonville's Sgt Pepper's Club in October 1974. He would replace their original drummer (Bob Burns) following the release of the group’s second album, Second Helping, and performed with the band and on Skynyrd’s following four albums, Nuthin' Fancy, Gimme Back My Bullets, Street Survivors, and their live album, One More for the Road. Pyle was injured but survived the band’s 1977 horrific plane crash that abruptly ended the lives of six people, including band members Steve and Cassie Gaines and, most notably, frontman and musical visionary Ronnie Van Zant.

"This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it, they will understand why it took so long," says Len Snow, Get Joe Records president. "Artimus is legendary within the Southern Rock space. The music that Lynyrd Skynyrd made will always live as a part of rock history. This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates."

Tracklisting:

"I Know A Little" – Micheal Ray

"Sweet Home Alabama" – Ronnie Dunn

"Simple Man" – Sammy Hagar

"Needle And The Spoon" – Lindsey Ell

"The Ballad Of Curtis Loew" – Chris Janson

"Workin’ For MCA" – Lee Brice

"That Smell" – Jerrod Niemann

"Gimme Three Steps" – Marty Raybon

"Call Me The Breeze" – Billy Ray Cyrus

"Saturday Night Special" – Warren Haynes

"The Hunt" – Artimus Pyle Band

"What’s Your Name" – LoCash

"Freebird" – Dolly Parton

The Artimus Pyle Band is currently comprised of: Pyle (drums), Scott Raines (guitar/vocals), Jerry Lyda (guitar), Brad Durden (keyboards/vocals), and Dave Fowler (bass). Catch them live at the following venues:

November

9 - Bank Of New Hampshire Stage - Concord, NH

11 - The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ

December

7 - Amaturo Theater at Broward Center For The Performing Arts - Fort Lauderdale, FL

8 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

9 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

10 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra, FL

(Photo courtesy of Jeremy Westby for 2911 Media)