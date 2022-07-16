Former MANOWAR Guitarist KARL LOGAN Sentenced To 5 1/2 Years In Prison For Downloading And Keeping Child Pornography

In July 2020, Charlotte Observer reported that Karl Logan, former longtime guitarist of heavy metal band Manowar, faced at least 25 years in prison after admitting in a federal courtroom in Charlotte that he downloaded and kept child pornography. Logan was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts, U.S. District Court records show. .

Charlotte Observer has followed up, reporting that Judge Max Cogburn Jr. sentenced the 57-year-old Logan to 5 1/2 years in prison on Monday this week, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Charlotte Observer on Friday.

Read the complete report here.

Logan, who lives in Charlotte, was expelled from Manowar after his 2018 arrest by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case was transferred to federal court, where a grand jury indicted Logan on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to court documents. Logan received the images by downloading them on the internet, records show.