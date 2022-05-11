Former MEGADETH Bandmates DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG Reunite At Ultimate Jam Night; Video

Last night (Tuesday, May 10), former Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, reunited with ex-Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young for Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. The event was a special tribute to the Big Four: Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

Jeff Young has shared some video footage from the show, which can be viewed below. This is the first time David and Jeff have played Megadeth together on stage since August 20, 1988's Castle Donnington Monsters of Rock Festival.

Ellefson did two stints with Megadeth, from 1983 – 2002 and 2010 – 2021. Young was with Megadeth from 1987 – 1989 for the band' So Far, So Good... So What! era.