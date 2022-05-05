Former MEGADETH Bandmates DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG To Reunite At Ultimate Jam Night Tribute To The Big Four

Back in January, former Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, reunited with ex-Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young in Los Angeles during the filming of the official Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life: The Story of Nick Menza.

On Tuesday, May 10th, the former bandmates will reunite once again for Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA for a special tribute to the Big Four: Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

Neil Turbin (Deathriders), Mike Heller (Fear Factory), Bryan Beller (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai), Ira Black (Metal Church, Heathen), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves) and more are also expected to be in attendance.

Entrance is free, 21 +. Go to this location for updates.

Ellefson did two stints with Megadeth, from 1983 – 2002 and 2010 – 2021. Young was with Megadeth from 1987 – 1989 for the band' So Far, So Good... So What! era.