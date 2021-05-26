Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON - "I Wish My Bandmates The Best With Their Upcoming Tour"

David Ellefson has broken his silence following his dismissal from Megadeth earlier this week.

“Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me,” Ellefson says in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I am taking this time to be with my family,” he continued. “I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour.”

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti / Frisketti Photo)