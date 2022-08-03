Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON's Artwork Collaboration With SceneFour To Be Unveiled In September

SceneFour, a Los Angeles-based design and branding firm known for its work using LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas, is now working with former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. Following in the footstepts of drummers Bill Ward (Black Sabbath), Dave Lombardo (Slayer) and Rick Allen (Def Leppard), Ellefson will unveil his "Bass Luminosity" artwork on September 8th.

Ellefson reportedly built visuals for canvas based on the movement of his fingers on the frets using a proprietary LED-tipped glove.

Stay tuned for more details, go to this location for updates and previews.

David Ellefson and former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young recently announced the first four shows of the Kings Of Thrash "The MEGA Years" tour.

The band, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, will perform the classic thrash albums Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, and So Far, So Good… So What in their entirety. Joining the band for these four dates will be ex-Megadeth/Ohm guitarist, Chris Poland.

Dates:

October

12- San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

14 - Las Vegas, NV -The Space

15 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

VIP packages will be available for all shows. Head here for more info. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 29.