Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Teaming Up With HELSTAR Vocalist JAMES RIVERA For Pre-New Year Shows In Houston And San Antonio

Helstar vocalist James Rivera has checked in with the following update:

"Merry Christmas to all! As many of you saw, I was going to be doing some shows with my bud David Ellefson and his band TOZ, but due to unforeseen circumstances and a major winter storm hitting up north they will not be able to come. However, Christmas just got better for me because Dave is still coming, but now he will be performing with the members of Helstar as we go under the moniker of Sabbath Judas Sabbath here in Houston at The Concert Pub North (December 30th), and in San Antonio with James Rivera's Metal Asylum at Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue (December 31st)."

Go to this location for tickets to the Houston show. Event information for the San Antonio show can be found here.