Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Weighs In On New METALLICA Songs "Lux Æterna" And "Screaming Suicide" - "A New Metallica Album Is Like A New iPhone Launch; It's Pretty Much Awesome"

Speaking with WRIF's Meltdown, former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson offered his thoughts on the new songs released by Metallica in recently weeks, "Lux Æterna" and "Screaming Suicide". Both tracks are taken from the band's forthcoming album, 72 Seasons.

Ellefson: "I think it's very cool, just as much as everything with those guys. They're like Apple, you know? When they do a product launch it usually comes off pretty freakin' cool. A new Metallica album is like a new iPhone launch. It's pretty much awesome (laughs). I don't think any of us saw it coming, which I thought was so cool. The first single, especially, I thought was very cool...

Look, at this point, there's only 12 notes in the chromatic scale, we've played them all, in almost every possible combination. So, it's like, how do you... even with Megadeth, it was like, 'Jeez, we're on how many albums now? And how do we not repeat ourselves, yet still keep the street cred and play to those fans that want to hear us do that?'"

About the upcoming 72 Seasons, out on April 14, Metallica previously stated: "Yes, you read that correctly... we have completed recording at HQ, and our 12th studio album is coming your way! It’s been six years since Hardwired…To Self Destruct, so we think it’s about time for some new music. With 12 tracks totaling over 77 minutes, 72 Seasons hits all the places you can consume music on Friday, April 14, 2023.

"Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, 72 Seasons is available for pre-order now on CD, 2LP 140g black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations, and digitally in the Met Store. Every pre-order will receive a digital instant grat track of the first song we are releasing, “Lux Æterna,” and you can check out the brand new video, one of the coolest we’ve ever made, on our YouTube channel. Directed by Tim Saccenti, we recently traveled to Los Angeles to capture our performance using some crazy cutting-edge technology.

"The album package was once again conceived and art directed by our good friend, acclaimed designer David Turner, and his team. David, who won a Grammy for his work on Death Magnetic, is the man behind the look and feel of all of our recent releases, including Through The Never, S&M2, and Hardwired.”

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

