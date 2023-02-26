Former MEGADETH Drummer CHUCK BEHLER Plays With KINGS OF THRASH; Fan-Filmed Video

On February 24th, Kings Of Thrash featuring Megadeth alumni David Ellefson and Jeff Young played The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan. They were joined on stage by former Megadeth drummer Chuck Behler, who sat behind the kit for a pair of songs: "In My Darkest Hour" and "Anarchy In The UK". Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Behler was a member of Megadeth from 1987 through 1989, recording the album So Far, So Good... So What! with the band in 1988.

After the show, Ellefson posted the following message on social media:

"Such a historic moment for fans and friends alike. Tonight in Flint, MI was the first time me, Jeff Young and Chuck Behler have performed live together in 35 years...our last show together was Monsters of Rock Castle Donington England August 20, 1988! Thank you for sharing a heartfelt and magical moment together!"

"In My Darkest Hour":

"Anarchy In The UK":

Kings Of Thrash launched their 2023 world tour on February 16th in Joliet, Illinois. The Thrashin' USA tour will cross the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of the USA through March 15th. Watch a tour promo video below.

As with the band's 2022 warm-up shows, the group will be performing the Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good… So What! albums in their entirety.

Kings Of Thrash also features Chaz Leon on vocals and guitar and Fred Aching on drums. Support on all shows will be provided by Hatriot. VIP packages will be available for all shows, here.

Remaining tour dates:

February

27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

March

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

7 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Kings Of Thrash will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called Best Of The West… Live At The Whisky A Go Go on March 24th. The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with Chris Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

"Last Rites"

"Rattlehead"

"The Skull Beneath The Skin"

"Good Mourning / Devil's Island"

"Wake Up Dead"

"502"

"In My Darkest Hour"

Disc 2: CD

"Orange Light"

"Into The Lungs Of Hell"

"Set The World Afire"

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"

"Chosen Ones"

"Liar"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Mechanix"

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"

(Photo courtesy of David Ellefson's official Facebook page)